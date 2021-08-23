Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

VOOG stock opened at $276.58 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $197.58 and a 52-week high of $277.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.06.

