Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.32. 3,172,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.