Velocity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VELOU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Velocity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Velocity Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Velocity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.