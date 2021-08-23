Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.73 on Monday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

