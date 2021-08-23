Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of VERO opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

