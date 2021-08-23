Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $84.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $330.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $35.11. 136,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39. Veritex has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

