Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of VERI opened at $17.73 on Friday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in Veritone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Veritone by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Veritone by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

