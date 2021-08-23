Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 30,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 104,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 74,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 58.6% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.42. 11,912,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

