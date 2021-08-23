Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

