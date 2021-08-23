Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $232,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

SBAC stock opened at $360.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $364.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

