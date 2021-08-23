Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 564,620 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.54% of Performance Food Group worth $164,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 290,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

