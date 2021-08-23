Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $192,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.