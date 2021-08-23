Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,123,461 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,123,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.87% of Steven Madden worth $176,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

