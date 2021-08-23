VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 122% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $99.13 million and $908,902.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.