Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $453.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

