VINchain Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $296,321.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.00813341 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002046 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

