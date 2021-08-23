Vinci’s (VCISY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

VCISY stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

