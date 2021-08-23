Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Financial Analysis

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 471.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals pays out 170.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33% Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63%

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viper Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.65 -$192.30 million $0.28 61.32 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.09 $121.82 million $0.47 21.28

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Viper Energy Partners on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

