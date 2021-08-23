Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

