VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 22,157 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,304. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $16,741,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.