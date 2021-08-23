Waifu Token Market Cap Tops $5.03 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $4,641.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00159388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,435.26 or 1.00291077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00990163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.06 or 0.06599979 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,255,448 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.