Wall Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

