Walmart’s (WMT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.