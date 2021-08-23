Walmart’s (WMT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.