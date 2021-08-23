Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,862 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,758. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,109.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,532 shares of company stock valued at $523,018. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.