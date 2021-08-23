Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,575 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CRH worth $54,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,144. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

