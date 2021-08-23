Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,626 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

HCC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.