Waves Enterprise 1-Day Volume Tops $559,376.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $559,376.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00131425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.86 or 1.00133453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.26 or 0.01011134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.59 or 0.06808142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

