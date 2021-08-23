Wedbush Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

