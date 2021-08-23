Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

