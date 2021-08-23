Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

WELL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

