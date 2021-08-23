WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $20.83

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $130.67 million and $4.70 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $20.83 or 0.00042375 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 83.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

