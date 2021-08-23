Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $233,629.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $956.41 or 0.01948892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00130295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,265.54 or 1.00389071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.47 or 0.01017767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.10 or 0.06722615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

