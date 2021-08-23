WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) vs. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Financial Analysis

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WideOpenWest and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 1 6 1 3.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

WideOpenWest presently has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WideOpenWest and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.15 billion 1.61 $14.40 million $0.17 124.65 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest 2.95% -14.27% -0.03% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Troika Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

