WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 685,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of WisdomTree Investments worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.11 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $914.01 million, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.