Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $152,806,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.