WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 56.7% Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

