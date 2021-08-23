Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $85.02. 152,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

