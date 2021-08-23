Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.