Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.