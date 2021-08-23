Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 519,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

