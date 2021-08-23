Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,811,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,118,000 after purchasing an additional 191,551 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

CVX traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 528,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

