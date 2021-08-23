Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $28.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $709.01. The stock had a trading volume of 611,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,275,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

