Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 961,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,785,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.