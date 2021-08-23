X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.2% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.88. 428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 49,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,322,000 after buying an additional 2,827,000 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.