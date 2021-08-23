XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. Research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Berry purchased 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,196.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 274,364 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

