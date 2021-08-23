Yacktman Asset Management LP Invests $131.08 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,202,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,076,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

WFRD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.12. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,179. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.