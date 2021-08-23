Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 86,447 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,447 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Cato were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cato alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:CATO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 3,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.