Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 17,278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $58,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Micron Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,406,000 after acquiring an additional 825,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

