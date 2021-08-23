yAxis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $640,351.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $640,351.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00007123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00130007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,756.20 or 1.00286472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.01020233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.47 or 0.06696624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

