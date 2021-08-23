Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yext by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $16,538,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.23 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

